James Mao leaves note to Godfrey Gao on 1st death anniversary

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s celebrity basketball player James Mao (毛加恩) left a heartfelt post on Friday, saying hi is missing his pal Godfrey Gao (高以翔) who passed away one year ago.

Posting an Instagram story in the middle of the night, the 38-year-old athlete wrote: “You’re in our thoughts and in our hearts today and forever. We miss you, bro.”

According to local media, the late actor-model was asked to be Mao’s best man.

In October, Mao announced the birth of son “Noah Godfrey Mao” whose name was inspired by his beloved friend Gao.