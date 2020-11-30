President Tsai Ing-wen praises Taiwan Air Force on 100th birthday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked the Republic of China Air Force (中華民國空軍) on its 100th anniversary on Facebook on Sunday, saying that it was the 20th time this month that Chinese fighter jets entered our southwest airspace.

Today is the 100th birthday of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force, the president added that she would like to invite her fellow citizens to leave their best wishes for these “loyal and fearless” Air Force heroes” on this special day.

She thanked that “Air Force brothers and sisters, sacrificing time with their families, keeping an eye on air defense 24 hours a day, and lifting off at any time to defend our airspace.”

Tsai also posted a 16-second video on Facebook, stressing that many fighter jets are in the air for duty or routine training, and “the sound of their rumbling engines is the sound of our defense of democracy and freedom.”

Many social media users commented sent their wishes to the president and the air force under the post. “Thank you, warriors for guarding the sky,” and “Hard work! Happy birthday, the guardian god of Taiwan,” stressing that they are “the brave ones protecting the land with their lives!”