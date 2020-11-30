No. 25 Michigan outlasts Oakland 81-71 in overtime

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping No. 25 Michigan outlast Oakland 81-71 in overtime Sunday night.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.

The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.

The Golden Grizzlies (0-4) had a chance for the third victory over a ranked team in program history and the first in a decade, but appeared to run out of energy playing in their fourth game in five days.

Jalen Moore led Oakland with 21 points, and Trey Townsend had 13.

The Wolverines had a shot to win in regulation, but struggled to get a good shot against a zone defense that gave them trouble all night.

Michigan had the ball with 26.8 seconds left after a timeout and Dickinson was left to force a jumper just before the buzzer and the game was 67-all going into overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Oakland: The Horizon League team from suburban Detroit can build confidence off its showing against a ranked and rested team.

Michigan: Cutting down turnovers will be a point of emphasis in practice. The Wolverines gave up the ball 15 times in the first half and finished regulation with 20.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan, which beat Bowling Green 96-82, might slip out of the Top 25 with its lackluster effort against Oakland.

UP NEXT

Oakland plays its fifth game in a week at Purdue (1-1) on Tuesday.

Michigan hosts Ball State (0-1) on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25