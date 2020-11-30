Taiwan reports 24 coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase in months

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. today to discuss a recent surge in coronavirus infections and present new prevention measures.

According to the CECC, 651 cases have been confirmed in Taiwan, including 559 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative. Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 565 were released from quarantine, and 79 are under quarantine.

※【The China Post／今日新聞】提醒您：因應新冠肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001-922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。