珍奶機車芒果躍上麻將桌！「最台麻將」紅到國外 | Taiwanese Mahjong features pearl milk tea, mangos

【看CP學英文】麻將是華人圈共同的休閒嗜好，但傳統麻將圖案歷經數百年變化不大，有鑑於此，七號森林設計有限公司攜手台灣本土插畫平面設計師羅寗，推出「呆丸郎ㄟ台灣麻將」(Tâi-uân-lâng)。

Mahjong is a tile-based common game in the Chinese community, but traditional mahjong patterns have not changed much over the centuries.

In light of this, Forest No.7 design studio has joined hands with local illustrator and graphic designer Ning Lo to launch “Tâi-uân-lâng’s Mahjong ” (Taiwanese Mahjong).

7號森林的募資網站介紹道，最初設計概念是以台灣日常物件結合傳統麻將圖案排列，且採用雷射雕刻，因此玩家仍可感受摸牌快感。

Forest No. 7 wrote on the crowdfunding platform “zeczec” that the design concept is to use the scenes from everyday life and arranged them according to the traditional mahjong patterns.

Besides, laser engraving is used so that players can still feel the titles through the touch.

日常元素像是水果、珍奶、機車、藍白拖，甚至是台灣自然、廟宇以及原住民文化，例如台灣黑熊、拼板舟等等，都躍上麻將桌。

Everyday elements such as fruits, pearl milk tea, scooters, blue and white flip flops, and even Taiwan’s nature, temples, and indigenous culture, such as Formosan black bear and fishing boat of Orchi, all become the titles on mahjong table.

這款麻將筒子是由各種水果組成，像是一筒的鳳梨、六筒的芒果，呼應台灣「水果王國」的稱號。此外，條子的一鳥化身為美麗的台灣藍鵲，停在甘蔗上；二至九條則是將原本的竹子改為甘蔗。

This mahjong dot suit is composed of various kinds of fruits, such as pineapples in dot No.1 and mangoes in dot No.6, echoing the title of Taiwan “Kingdom of Fruits.”

Also, one bird in the bamboos suit is transformed into a beautiful Taiwan blue magpie resting on sugarcane, while No.2-9 strings with bamboos are turned into sugar canes.

就連颱風來襲保護台灣的護國神山中央山脈、蟾蜍、台北101也成為麻將圖案「中」、「發」、「白板」。

Even the Central Mountain Range, the toad, and Taipei 101 have become mahjong titles, replacing the Red, Green in the Dragons and the whiteboard.

設計師羅寗談及創作理念時說道，讓人感受到貼近生活，是她創作作品時很重要的初衷，被這片土地滋養的同時，容易不小心將日常細節忽略，透過創作，一點一滴喚起我們對台灣的記憶。

Asked about her inspiration, Lo said that making people feel close to life is very important to her when creating her work.

“It is easy to overlook everyday details,” she wrote, adding that while being nourished by this land, she would like to arouse the memory about this land.

這已經不是7號森林首次推出特色麻將，早先，7號森林曾推出棒球麻將，獲得球迷與麻將迷廣大回響。

This is not the first time Forest No.7 has introduced special mahjong. Earlier on, Forest No.7 introduced baseball mahjong, which has received wide acclaims from mahjong and baseball fans.

截自發稿日，「呆丸郎ㄟ台灣麻將」在募資平台「嘖嘖」自11月10日上線以來，已成功募資新台幣633,748元，遠超過募資目標新台幣200,000元。

As of this writing, “Taiwanese Mahjong” has successfully raised NT$633,748 (US$22,205) since its launch on Nov. 10 on the fundraising platform “zeczec“, far exceeding the fundraising goal of NT$200,000 (US$7,007).

麻將設計在國內反應相當熱烈，未來，「呆丸郎ㄟ台灣麻將」有機會躍上國際，讓世界在麻將桌上也能看見台灣日常。

The mahjong design has been very well received in Taiwan. In the future, “Taiwanese Mahjong” will have a chance to rise to the international stage and let the world see Taiwan’s daily life at the mahjong table.