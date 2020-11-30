日本超勵志美少女戴助聽器　在寫真界走紅成女神 | Deaf Japanese model’s unique life journey captivates fans

在日本的寫真藝能界競爭十分激烈，因為每個藝人都十分美麗。但有1名美女的背景十分獨特，年僅20歲的我妻由利佳（我妻ゆりか）身世獨特，天生耳聾的她從小就要上特殊的發音課程，成長經歷惹人鼻酸。

Japanese models are known for releasing a collection of their photos for fans, with numerous pretty-looking girls in the industry, it’s hard for all the girls to get noticed.

One model has easily stood out among the rest though. The story of Yurika Gazuma, a 20-year old deaf model who grew up attending special pronunciation classes, has touched the hearts of many.

我妻由利佳出生於日本千葉縣，因為耳朵的缺陷，在3歲時就要開始接受特殊的發音課程，並學習如何使用自己的舌頭和聲帶。過程中時常遭受到同儕的霸凌和嘲笑，最困難的是上音樂課時，要在全班同學面前唱歌，無法達到音準讓她十分羞愧。

Born in Chiba, Japan, Yurika Gazuma was born deaf. Due to her disability, she started receiving special pronunciation lessons at the age of three, during which she learned to use her tongue and vocal cords to speak.

She was often bullied and ridiculed by her peers, and whenever she was asked to sing in front of the class during music class, she always felt ashamed of her off-key performance.

後來到青春期，她才學會如何調適心情，接受自己的缺陷。即便需要依賴助聽器，她仍然決定進入模特兒圈，並用美照經營社群媒體。由於充滿正能量的笑容和成長背景，讓許多粉絲的心被她擄獲，紛紛留言鼓勵和支持她。

It wasn’t until adolescence that she finally learned how to be comfortable with herself and accept her flaws. Even though she had to rely on hearing aids, she still decided to kickstart her modeling career and find her own way in the competitive industry with the help of social media.

Her struggling childhood resonates with many of her fans, who are captivated by her beaming smile and the positivity it passes on. Many fans have left messages of encouragement to support her.

我妻由利佳私下興趣十分廣泛，喜歡足球跟籃球，平時也很愛下廚和吃美食，是個青春活潑的美少女。儘管仍是學生，但在社群媒體上的高人氣讓大家對他未來發展相當看好。

Yurika Gazuma has a wide range of interests, including playing soccer and basketball, she also enjoys cooking and indulging herself in good food. Despite still being a student, her popularity on social media has made many to look forward to her future developments.