CECC backtracks on proof of negative test for arriving travelers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced Monday that travelers can now enter Taiwan without proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, as long as they sign an affidavit.

This new announcement was in response to the CECC’s earlier request that all travelers must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result done within three days of travel to ensure safety.

The was greatly opposed by Taiwanese businessmen working abroad, however, as well as legislators of the opposition party who questioned whether the regulation was unconstitutional.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung thus backtracked and said that as long as travelers signed an affidavit giving a reasonable explanation for not being able to provide a negative test result, promising to wear protective gear and remain at their assigned seats during the entire flight and be held accountable should they cause others to become sick.

According to Chen, those who can have signed the affidavit can come to Taiwan and pay for a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

The CECC added that those who could provide a reasonable explanation for not submitting a negative test would not be fined. The CECC, however, did not explain what constitutes a “reasonable” explanation.

In response to the increase of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia, the CECC further announced the decision to bar Indonesian migrant workers from entering Taiwan between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17 temporarily.