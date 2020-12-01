老外看台灣／老外驚見道地美食掛路邊 網笑：不怕美國人偷吃嗎？ | Pork belly strips on barbed wire? Social media users shocked at odd Taiwan scene

【看CP學英文】台灣有許多料理在被端上桌前需要先加以處理才能更入味，而其中最有名的就是台式臘肉。

Some Taiwanese delights require immense preparations to let sauces seep into the ingredients before being cooked, including preserved (cured) pork belly — a popular delicacy commonly usually served during the spring festival.

然而，由於醃漬臘肉後需要有地方將它曬乾，近期一位外國人就意外地在路邊發現一排豬五花被整齊的掛在路邊，讓他感到非常驚奇。

A Taiwan-based foreigner recently expressed his surprise at discovering meat hanging beside a road on barbed wires, supposedly to let it air-dry after curing for the aforesaid recipe.

他將照片分享到美版PTT論壇Reddit上，其中可見厚實的豬五花掛在疑似台中郊區路邊。

In a post shared to Reddit, the foreigner took two photos of slices of thick, juicy pork hanging on the roadside of what seemed to be a rural area in Taichung.

他在照片下方標示：「臘肉，台式。」

He captioned the picture: “Preserved pork belly (臘肉), Taiwanese style.”

其他網友的反應卻沒有他冷靜，其中一位外國網友激動地留言表示：「狗？貓？穿山甲？嘴饞的美國人？為什麼沒有動物去把這些肉吃掉？」

His blase attitude was not reflected by all, as other members of the foreign community commented below, “Dogs? Cats? Birds? Pangolins? Peckish Americans? Why doesn’t something just eat it?”

他天外飛來一筆的留言也讓許多人誤會，網友開玩笑回覆，指出他們以為這位激動網友在猜測臘肉到底是什麼動物的肉。

The comment elicited another funny reply from a social media user who thought the foreigner was trying to guess the potential types of meat featured in the picture.

有台人也替掛在路邊的肉發聲，表示自己的外婆也常將臘肉醃漬在地下室裡。然而，因為不是每個人都有空間掛肉，他們也就會將肉掛在外面風乾。

Some came to the meat’s defense, claiming that their grandmother also used to do the same thing in her cellar with strips of pork belly. However, as the person probably did not have a cellar, he or she made do with what they could find.

其實，將肉掛在鐵絲網或樹枝上烘乾都是蠻常見的現象，因為曝曬在空氣較流通的室外才能讓肉快速曬乾，而肉愈乾表示存放的時間能越久。

In fact, the process of hanging meat on barbed wires or tree branches to air-dry is pretty common as it helps dehydrate it faster in the open air. In this way, the dryer the meat is, the longer it will last in storage, experts say.