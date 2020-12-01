Neighbors complain about Show Lo’s dream rooftop swimming pool

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Neighbors are unhappy at Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo (羅志祥) who allegedly started building a rooftop swimming pool at his luxury condo in Neihu, Taipei.

Taipei Building Administration Office (BAO, 臺北市建築管理工程處) is reportedly investigating the issue given an application for an “interior design permit” was filled a few days.

The BAO, however, said Monday it has not received any applications to install a rooftop swimming pool, nor has it received any reports from the public.

The BAO added that it will send staff to inspect the condo on-site Tuesday, stressing that a fine will be imposed in case of violation of safety regulations while the extra structure will have to be removed.

According to Chinese-language media, Lo intended to build a rooftop swimming pool but the property management company didn’t know about it until after construction had begun.

The company immediately called off the work in construction.

Last week the community regulatory board, the property management company, and the asset management company commissioned by Lo met and decided to suspend the construction.

In response to the controversy, Luo’s agent told NOWnews that “it’s just general rooftop terrace landscaping, and it’s all in compliance with the community rules.”

In 2018, Show Lo spent NT$270 million(US$9.48 million) to buy a two-story luxury condo covering more than 330.58 square meters in Neihu, nearby the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT辦事處).