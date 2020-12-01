Taiwan reports 4 more imported cases, tally at 679

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 679.

The four imported cases arrived from the Philippines, Indonesia, the U.K. and Belarus.

Case 677 is a man in his twenties who arrived from the Philippines for work on Nov. 16. During his quarantine, he began developing symptoms including having a runny nose. He was tested on Nov. 29 when his quarantine ended.

The infection was confirmed today. Since he had been under quarantine during his time in Taiwan, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

Case 678 is a woman in her thirties from Indonesia. She arrived in Taiwan for work on Nov. 28. She reported to health authorities that she had previously experienced dizziness and took some medicine to quell the symptoms on Nov. 21.

She was subsequently tested on arrival and her infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 65 possible contacts have been listed including those seated near her during the flight. All contacts are now under quarantine or self-health management.

Case 679 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who had been working in the U.K. for some time. He experienced fatigue, a runny nose and stuffy nose on Oct. 26 and sought medical help in England two days later.

His infection was confirmed and he was placed under quarantine for 10 days.

He reported losing his sense of smell during the quarantine period and claimed that his symptoms were less severe on Nov. 7.

He returned to Taiwan on Nov. 28. He was asymptomatic upon arrival and reported to health authorities that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.K.

His infection was also confirmed today.

A man in his forties from Belarus (case 680) holding an ARC headed back home in the middle of October and returned to Taiwan for work on Nov. 13.

He was asymptomatic upon arrival and was tested on Nov. 30 after completing his quarantine.

His infection was confirmed today and the CECC has since tracked down 11 possible contacts including medical personnel.

As of press time, 679 cases have been confirmed so far, including 587 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 568 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.