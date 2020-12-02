老外看台灣／外媒大讚台灣學生創意標籤　有效防食物浪費奪國際大獎 | Taiwanese students bag design award for ‘color-changing’ stickers

【看CP學英文】三位就讀臺北科技大學的碩士生為了減少超市食物浪費，近期推出了「變色標籤貼紙」設計，大獲好評，並榮獲2020德國iF設計「年度最佳設計」獎。

Three students from the National Taipei University of Technology (臺北科技大學) recently took home the “Best of the Year” award at iF Design Talent Award 2020_1 for their innovative color-changing labeling stickers that help reduce waste from supermarkets.

名為Barcodiscount (「條碼」和「打折」的結合），該設計讓折扣貼紙在接近食品過期日時漸漸變色。

Named Barcodiscount, the project design involves discount stickers that change colors automatically as products edge toward their expiration date.

根據參賽學生說法，這個設計的啟發來自於他們對於超市將過期沒賣出食品扔掉的趨勢。他們表示超市通常會將快過期的時候打折，卻需要人力一個個將新的貼紙、標示貼上，整個過程耗時又耗人力。

According to the students, the design was inspired by their observation of produce going to waste as supermarkets usually place discounts on food nearing expiration dates, but need staff to manually replace stickers which is “time-consuming and laborious”.

因此，他們決定設計此貼紙，讓貼紙被貼上後自動啟動，過了設定的時間後，自動會變色，折扣數字也會跟著變。

For this reason, they came up with the stickers that can be activated when the label is attached to the product.

根據Barcodiscount網站表示，貼紙最下層是「沒有折扣」的，之後會逐漸變成「8折」，而最上面的透明層會逐漸變白，慢慢呈現「6折」的標示，並會將底層覆蓋過。

According to Barcodiscount’s website, “the bottom layer is ‘no discount’ and becomes 20% off over time. Then, the upper layer, which is transparent, becomes a white background with the words 40% off while covering the bottom layer.”

另外，學生表示條碼也會有些微的調整，方便結帳時可以順利刷過。

The barcode also changes slightly as well, so they can be easily scanned at checkout with the correct discount amount, the students added.

「Barcodiscount只需要一張貼紙，就能減低員工的壓力和工作量，讓效率大幅提升。」

“Barcodiscount only needs one sticker, and it reduces the burden on staffs’ workload and increases efficiency.”

這三位學生相信客人看到折扣時會有更大的動力購買此商品，並在提案中寫道，他們了解購買折扣商品平均可減少33%的浪費，收入平均也會增加6.3%，基於這個原因，希望藉此強調折扣數字。

Believing there to be a great incentive to consumers for buying discounted products, students Chang Yen-yu (張晏瑜), Huang Hsin-an (黃信銨) and Chen Ching-i (陳靜儀) wrote in their proposal that they hoped to emphasize it as buying discounted foods “reduce waste by an average of 33%, while revenues increase by an average of 6.3%.”

他們的設計如今以獲得國際認可，不僅獲得James Dyson 2020大獎，也榮獲iF設計的「年度最佳設計獎」，表示此為創新又與商業和日常生活相關的設計。

Their design was internationally recognized, and not only won the “National runner-up” for the U.K. James Dyson Award 2020 but it was also awarded “Best of the year” iF Design Talent, acknowledging it as an innovative design that is relevant to businesses and everyday life.

據外媒報導，Barcodiscount希望未來能在台灣首度推出這項新科技，並承諾持續關注「變色科技」的發展以確保此設計未來能

According to foreign media, Barcodiscount is looking to roll out the technology in Taiwan and promised to “pay attention to the color-changing technology development” to ensure their design can be realized in the future.