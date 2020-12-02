New Taipei firefighters show off muscles for 2021 charity calendar

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Fire Department of New Taipei City launched its annual charity calendar on Nov. 27, featuring 12 firefighters’ well-built bodies and muscles as well as their touching stories.

The theme of the eleventh edition centers on “firefighting teams, safe cities and diversity.”

Together with the Police Department, the Tourism Bureau, and the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, the charity calendar also features three members of the “Thunder Squad” and one nurse from a local hospital.

The topless firefighters representing each month of the year show off their strong muscles, with one holding a fire hose while another is holding a gun.

One of the firefighters climbs rocks with one hand while looking in the distance. Each photo shows the image of a fireman’s strong body and dedication.

The calendar aims to promote the city’s safety, introduce the beautiful scenery of New Taipei and call for prevention measures.

Behind every firefighter is a brave story, such the story of firefighter Hu Chih-hsiang who had burns on his face and hands while rescuing people from a gas explosion.

Another featured firefighter Chen Hung-pang, rescued three people from a blaze at the Taipei Hospital’s senior care center while Cheng Yuan-kai has published a book titled “Building 6-Pack Abs with the hunk.”

The 2021 New Taipei Fire Department charity calendar can be pre-ordered from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15, using the FamilyMart APP. Each calendar is priced at NT$299 (US$10.48).