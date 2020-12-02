Mayday announces extra concert date in Taoyuan for Christmas

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan popular rock band Mayday (五月天) will perform an extra concert on Dec. 25 in Taoyuan for the “Mayday fly to 2021” tour, B’in Music (相信音樂), the organizer, announced Thursday on Facebook.

Mayday’s concerts will unfold in Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan, with a total of 16 dates from December to January 2021.

Tickets for the extra concerts at “Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium” (桃園國際棒球場) on Christmas will go on sale on Dec. 5 on tixCraft (拓元售票系統).

Tickets for five Tainan concerts will go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2021.

If you are planning to attend the concert, don’t wait too long before ordering your seats. The tickets for Mayday’s ten concerts in Taoyuan and Taichung were sold out in just 5 minutes on Nov. 29.