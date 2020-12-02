Six new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 6 imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 685.

Of the 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 are from Indonesia, 2 from the U.S. and the other is from France.

The two women from Indonesia (case 681 and 682) are in their 40s and 20s, and came to Taiwan on Nov. 17 for work purposes.

They had submitted negative tests results taken within three days of boarding their flights and were asymptomatic upon arrival.

They were tested again on Nov. 28 according to new regulations, and again two days later when their quarantine period ended.

Their infections were confirmed today.

The other imported case from Indonesia is a man in his twenties who came to Taiwan on Nov. 14 for work.

He also had a negative test report and was asymptomatic. After his quarantine period ended on Nov. 29, he took a government-assigned bus to the dormitory at work to continue self health management.

The company paid for another test on the same day, and his infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have since tracked down 14 possible contacts and all are under quarantine or self-health management.

Case 684 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who had been working in the U.S. for some time.

He arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 22 and checked into a hotel for quarantine. On the same night, he reported experiencing an abnormal sense of smell but the symptoms lessened the next day.

However, the symptoms soon came back and he reported to health authorities on Nov. 26 who administered a test for him. The infection was confirmed today, as well.

Case 685 is a Cypriot man in his forties who traveled from the U.S. to Taiwan on Nov. 29 for business.

He also provided a negative test result taken within three days of boarding but had a high temperature when he entered Taiwan.

The fever continued to Nov. 30 and he reportedly lost his appetite on Dec. 1.

Health authorities subsequently tested him and the infection was confirmed today.

Six possible contacts have since been tracked down and 2 are under quarantine. As the other four members did not enter Taiwan, health authorities relayed the incident to the IHR National Focal Point to alert other countries.

The last case reported today (case 685) is a man from France in his fifties. After receiving an invitation from a Taiwan firm to attend an event, he provided a negative test result and arrived on Nov. 20.

Symptoms of a sore throat appeared on Nov. 27 and as the condition continued to worsen, health authorities tested him on Nov. 30 and the infection was confirmed today.

Three other contacts have since been notified and are under quarantine.

As of press time, 685 cases have been confirmed so far, including 593 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 570 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.