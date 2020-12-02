好市多驚見台灣限定夯品！老外一看暴動：手刀衝了 | Social media users crave for Costco’s Taiwan edition cookware

【看CP學英文】美式賣場好市多是不少家庭採買生活用品的地方。近日，一名網友在推特分享，他在台灣好市多發現有販售印著台灣logo的「鑄鐵煎鍋」，引起網友熱議。

U.S. retailer Costco is where many families shop for household goods such as cookware. A social media user recently shared on Twitter that she found “cast iron pans” featuring Taiwan’s map for sale at Costco in Taiwan, causing quite a stir among other social media users.

這名網友於週三貼出照片，只見鑄鐵鍋底部印有台灣的形狀，就連金門澎湖馬祖等離島也都有印上，且一旁還刻著「Taiwan Edition」(台灣特別版) 字樣。

The user posted a photo of the cast iron pan featuring a map of Taiwan and the offshore islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu. “Taiwan Edition” is also printed on the bottom.

原PO寫道：「哇，有多少人買Lodge Castlron印有台灣形狀以及『台灣版本』字樣的鍋子？！Costco現在在賣這款鍋子。」

“Wow how many people in Taiwan are buying @LodgeCastIron that they have a special “Taiwan Edition” with the shape of Taiwan?! This is selling at Costco.”

貼文一出馬上引起外國網友評論，其中一名老外表示，「幾個月前買了三個同牌的鍋子，但都沒有台灣圖樣，覺得委屈。」

In response to the post, one user commented: “I bought three of these a few months ago and non of them have Taiwan on them. I feel wronged.”

一名網友說，「天啊，這鍋子限量限時販售嗎？多少錢？？」；也有網友激動留言，「我之前買的鍋子沒有台灣！有種被欺騙的感覺。」

Another one exclaimed: “Omg is this limited or will it be there for some time? Also how much?” while the other said that she’s feeling a bit cheated that she had the non-Taiwan one.

許多老外一看貼文，表示迫不及待想去買一個。

Many foreign users also said they couldn’t wait to buy one after coming across the post.

美國廚具大廠Lodge Cast Iron創立於1896年，擁有悠久歷史。根據Costco官網， Lodge 台灣特別版鑄鐵每個售價新台幣1409元。

Lodge Cast Iron founded in 1896 is America’s oldest manufacturer of cast iron cookware. According to the Costco website, the Lodge Taiwan Special Edition Cast Iron is priced at NT$1,409 per piece (US$49.41).