影／遭質疑去看豬農「說假話」　蔣萬安貼影片自清 | Legislator Chiang Wan-an posts video supporting his claims amid suspicion from DPP

行政院長蘇貞昌週二赴立法院備詢時，國民黨立委蔣萬安提及他下鄉到屏東看豬農，當地豬農很擔心含有萊克多巴胺美豬進口對產業的衝擊。

KMT legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) challenged on Tuesday Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) on Tuesday on imports of U.S pork containing ractopamine.

Chiang shared the feedbacks from Pingtung pig farmers, who expressed their concerns about the impact of U.S pork imports on the local pork industry.

未料，行政院長蘇貞昌第一時間不關心民眾的擔憂，反而問蔣「你去看哪家養豬場？」反質詢題目一時間把蔣萬安給問傻了，台下的民進黨立委見狀鼓譟「他亂講啦！」質詢後蔣萬安也把探訪的影片貼上臉書，證明他所言非假。

Instead of responding to the public’s concern, Premier Su suddenly asked Chiang “which pig farm did you go to?”

Chiang went silent for a while after being caught off guard by the counter-question, giving ruling DPP legislators a chance to doubt that Chiang actually visited those pig farmers.

To counter the suspicion, Chiang later posted a video of him visiting the farmers on Facebook to prove that he was telling the truth.

原來該則影片是國民黨在秋鬥前，為了號召民眾上街頭所製作，片中蔣萬安還全副武裝穿上防護衣，為的卻不是自己怕髒，而是「怕人體的病菌傳染給豬隻」，影片不到1分鐘，卻能證明蔣萬安確實到過屏東。

The video was shot before KMT’s protest opposing U.S pork imports, aiming to call on the public to join the fight. Chiang wore a protective suit in the video when he was in the pig farms, not because he was afraid of getting dirty, but because he didn’t want to “spread germs from the human body to pigs”.

Though the released video was less than a minute long, it was enough to prove that Chiang did actually go to Pingtung to visit the farmers.

質詢時蔣萬安對該養豬場的名字保密，他解釋是怕該養豬場淪落到像日前皇家傳承牛肉麵店一樣，公然和政府站在對立面，落得被有心人士檢舉、政府上門查水表的下場。

As for why he insists on keeping the names of the pig farms secret, he explained that it was to protect them from being picked on by people with devious intentions or the government, just like what happened to the “Royal Beef Noodle Restaurant” (皇家傳承牛肉麵) not long ago.