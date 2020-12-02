President Tsai determined to find solution over U.S. pork imports

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stressed the importance of allowing imports of U.S. pork on Wednesday, claiming that it could expand Taiwan’s international trade and commerce.

Speaking before the weekly Central Executive Committee (CEC, 中執會) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai admitted that the import of U.S. pork is a tricky problem and the government needs to take the time needed to handle the issue.

More importantly, she stressed that the move will likely help Taiwan expand its trade on an international level. Tsai added that the Ministry of Health and Welfare and all other related agencies and organizations under the Executive Yuan (Cabinet) are doing their best to communicate with the public.