Tsai thanks Australian Rep, hopes for economic cooperation agreement

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)met with the Representative at the Australian Office, Taipei, Gary Cowan (高戈銳), at the presidential office on Monday to thank him for his efforts and contributions in promoting bilateral cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and Australia.

As Cowan prepares to step down from his position in the upcoming year, Tsai acknowledged the groundwork he established between the two countries and expressed hope of the signing of an economic cooperation agreement between Taiwan and Australia to deepen partnership.

Tsai said that when the pandemic first broke out, Cowan sought her out in March and exchanged ideas with her on virus-prevention, economy, trade and education.

In the past two years, Tsai revealed that she had met with Cowan on numerous occasions representing the close cooperation between Taiwan and Australia in many areas.

Tsai mentioned that next year will be the 40th anniversary of the Australian Office in Taiwan, and she knows that Cowan and the Representative Office are very involved in various activities and have set the main theme as “Rediscovering Australia, Rediscovering Taiwan” to explore new opportunities for the development of the Taiwan-Australia relationship.

She pointed out the success of an Australian wine tasting event hosted in November, which saw a variety of Australian wine brands on social media platforms, hence, leading the world to “rediscovering” more Australian wines.

The President also explained that Australia is not only known for its wine, but also as the fourth largest supplier of agricultural products and food in general.

She referred to Cowan’s earlier statements saying that Taiwan is a true friend of Australia, and is always ready to extend a helping hand when they are in need.

Tsai added on top of his statement and claimed that when Australia finds itself facing immense difficulties or pressure, Taiwan will be ready in providing support as well.