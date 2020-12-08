Taiwan reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 718

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 718.

Both new imported COVID-19 cases submitted negative tests results taken within three days of boarding their flights and were asymptomatic upon arrival.

According to the CECC, case 718 is an Indonesian woman in her 20s, and came to Taiwan on Nov. 23 for work purposes.

She was tested when her mandatory quarantine period ended, and the results came back positive. Her infection was confirmed today.

As she had been in quarantine and had no additional contact with any other persons, no possible contacts have been listed by health authorities.

The other imported case (case 719) is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who traveled to Zhejiang (浙江), China for work in September. He returned to Taiwan on Nov. 22 and was asymptomatic on arrival, health authorities reported.

However, he developed symptoms including fevers and shakes on Dec. 4 during his quarantine period, and was tested the next day. His infection was confirmed today.

Like case 718, he was under quarantine when the symptoms appeared and had no contact with any other person aside from health authorities; therefore, no possible contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 718 cases have been confirmed so far, including 626 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 582 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.