Tsai Ing-wen responds to British reporter’s tweet about Alishan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Travelers-lovers who aimed to visit Taiwan this year were stopped by the ravages of the pandemic, turning instead to travel photos to satisfy their desire to travel.

A British journalist in Taiwan tweeted on Saturday a series of beautiful photos of Alishan, attracting much attention of social media users, including President Tsai Ing-wen.

Nicola Smith, the Telegraph’s correspondent in Taiwan wrote: “You all better come to Taiwan after this pandemic is over …”

In response to her Tweet, Tsai commented on Sunday: “We can’t wait to share Taiwan’s natural beauty with our friends around the world. We hope everyone can stay safe during this difficult time. Taiwan will be here for you once we’ve beaten the pandemic.”

You all better come to #Taiwan after this pandemic is over… pic.twitter.com/S1u8kmvvjf — Nicola Smith (@niccijsmith) December 5, 2020

Later, the reporter thanked Tsai and expressed hope that the pandemic would end very soon. Smith wrote: “Your country has many hidden treasures to discover!”

The stunning photos have garnered over 1,300 likes while one social media user saying: “looking forward to planning my trip, hopefully soon!”

On the other hand, there are foreigners in Taiwan sharing their recent photos of Taiwan’s landscapes and wildlife so that more people can see the richness of the island’s ecology.

Also, a foreigner in Taiwan recommended Sun Moon Lake, “It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever visited. Taiwanese are awesome and friendly people.”