Three Phoenixes Production announces cast for new romance TV series

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Three Phoenixes Production (三鳳製作) announced Tuesday that Joanne Tseng (曾之喬), Fu Meng-po (傅孟柏), Yu-Lin Yen (顏毓麟) are starring in the upcoming romance TV series “Rainless in a Godless Land” (無神之地不下雨) in a press conference.

Actor and actress, Joe Cheng (鄭元暢) and Ko Chia-yen (柯佳嬿) will both play cameos in the Taiwanese series.

The story of ” Rainless in a Godless Land ” is based on the Amis people’s animist mythology, and is set in an original worldview.

Tseng played as the only human in the main characters. This is the first TV series that the 32-year-old actress has starred in since she got married to Calvin Chen (辰亦儒) earlier this year.

Joe Cheng, who is back on the Taiwanese network after 6 years, said that it’s been a long time since the last time he starred in a Taiwanese drama.

“I’m very interested in the fantasy story and the inhuman characters,” Cheng said, adding that it was so rare to get a role without romance that he didn’t hesitate to take up the role.

Besides, Ko revealed that the plots and characters are even more complex than the popular drama “Someday Or One Day” (想見你,2019), which was also produced by Three Phoenixes Production.