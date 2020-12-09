新莊耶誕燈節正式點燈！搶拍「藍海瀑布、星空隧道」浪漫燈海 | Xinzhuang Christmas decorations light up night sky until January

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，耶誕節即將來臨，新莊串連中港大排、願景公園、凹灣碼頭和宏匯廣場，推出期間限定的「新莊耶誕燈節」，超浪漫藝術燈海造景讓你將從即日起一路免費拍到明年01/03。

While Christmas is approaching, the light installations have lightened up the central area of Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, running from now on until Jan. 3, 2021.

宏匯廣場和新北市府水利局共同合作，將中港河廊的耶誕燈節延伸到廣場中，中原路至願景館河廊，整條路線都有浪漫的耶誕燈裝飾。

Together with Honhui Plaza, the New Taipei City Water Resources Department has installed several lighting decorations at the Honhui plaza, from Zhongyuan Rd to the Zhong-gang river corridor.

而在凹灣碼頭打造寬50公尺的「冰雪燈瀑」，蔚藍色的燈海瀑布倒映在堤邊，是視覺感滿分的裝置藝術。

At Au Wan Pier in the Fuduxin area, features the 50-meter-wide “Ice and Snow Waterfall,” with its LED dazzling light reflecting on the river.

一旁的願景公園則是有媲美新北歡樂耶誕城的「星空隧道」，在白天可以拍到滿滿桃花林的美照，到了夜晚粉紫色的燈點亮，讓人拍出無限延伸的燈海廊道。

On the other side, the “Vision Park” boasts a light installation like a “tunnel of the starry sky”, where you can take beautiful photos of the peach trees during the day, and at night the pink and purple lights would light up the sky.

宏匯廣場部分則是有耶誕節傳統「mistletoe kiss」，有超大榭寄生幸福之門等著你來合影，每晚17點至21點期間內，每逢整點還會加碼進行兩分半鐘的燈光秀。

What’s more? There is a huge “mistletoe door” at Honhui plaza, where you can enjoy the two and a half minutes of lighting show every hour from 5-9 p.m.

新莊耶誕燈節｜ Xinzhuang Christmas Lights Festival

活動時間：即日起至2021/01/03 | Date: now until Jan. 3, 2021

地點：新莊中港大排、宏匯廣場 | Location: Xinzhuang Xinzhuang, Honhui Plaza