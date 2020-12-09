英節目徵品客先生全身照！老外貼「台灣版本」網笑瘋 | Full-Body Pringles mascot seen in Taiwan after John Oliver Challenge

【看CP學英文】英國著名脫口秀主持人約翰·奧利佛（John Oliver）早前在他的每周節目《上周今夜秀》（Last Week Tonight）討論洋芋片大牌吉祥物品客先生的身體究竟長什麼樣子。而近日，一名推特網友向脫口秀主持人分享一張在台灣某間超市捕捉到的「真人版品克先生」，引起網友熱議。

The British talk show host John Oliver discussed earlier on his weekly show “Last Week Tonight” what the body of Pringles guy looks like.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of a “real-life Pringles guy” captured in a supermarket in Taiwan with John Oliver, causing quite a stir among social media users.

上周今夜秀官方推特帳號周一PO文寫道，「你可以幫我們解開這個重要的謎題嗎?」並加上標籤Pringles。

The talk show’s official Twitter account wrote Monday: “Can you help us get to the bottom of this important mystery, @Pringles? Please say yes. Help”

貼文一出引起網友熱烈討論品克先生的真面目，其中一名網友貼出在台灣賣場看到的真人版品客，照片中，品客先生留著招牌髮型、鬍子，配上水汪汪眼睛，並身穿黃色衣服，披著紅色西裝外套，下半身與品客頭絲毫不違和。

The post has drawn much attention, with one user posting a full-body Pringles mascot seen in a Taiwanese market.

In the photo, Pringles guy is seen wearing his signature haircut, mustache, and watery eyes, and is dressed in yellow with a red suit jacket.

I might have the answer. According to Pringles in Taiwan, he looks like this. pic.twitter.com/Pu4gjZUv3B — ElberethVarda (@varda2_varda) December 7, 2020

這名網友留言道：「我有答案，根據現身在台灣的品克先生，他長這樣。」

Alongside the photo, the user said: “I might have the answer. According to Pringles in Taiwan, he looks like this.”

台灣品客獲得熱烈回應，不少網友說照片裡的品客先生看起來很難過，好像他已經放棄人生，放棄一切。

Many said that the Pringles guy in the photo looks very sad as if he has given up on life and everything.

另一方面，也有網友表示，品客的頭看起來像是女生，穿得卻像是個男的。

On the other hand, some commented that Pringles’ head looks like a woman, but he dresses like a man.