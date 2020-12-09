老外看台灣／夜晚台北101竟有這設計　老外直呼：多元文化之美 | Taipei 101 ‘rainbow lights’ earn praise for inclusiveness

【看CP學英文】身為亞洲第一個同性婚姻合法化的國家，台灣獲得許多外國人的稱讚，而不僅政策上，就連平常生活上的小細節，都能發現多元文化元素融入台灣社會。

As the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, Taiwan has been frequently prasied by the foreign community for its progessiveness. Aside from policies, Taiwan also pays attention to inclusiveness in details, incorporating the entirety of its diverse culture into everyday lives.

近期，一位外國網友在美版PTT論壇Reddit上貼出一張夜晚的台北101照；與一般101照不同，他紀錄了台北最高建築物一周的變化，其中最引人注目的便是101頂部燈光，七天下來剛好點出了彩虹的顏色。

Recently, a foreigner posted 7 night-time photos of Taipei 101 on Reddit. Taken from the same angle, the social media user happily pointed out that in the span of a week, Taipei 101 emitted 7 different lights, completing the colors of a rainbow.

網友在圖片下方留言大讚：「台北101上週的七彩顏色！真開心可以住在這個多元的民主社會！」

He happily commented below the photo: “The rainbow colors of last week’s Taipei 101. Happy to live in a Diverse Democracy!”

貼文一發出馬上得到其他網友熱烈回應，其中一位也補充：台灣真的是亞洲最前衛的國家之一！就醫療資源、民主觀念、經濟發展等大方向來看，加上較為複雜的國際地位，台灣真的很厲害。

The post immediately garnered the attention of many with one social media user commenting, “Taiwan is one of the most progressive countries in Asia. Aside from its “socialized medicine”, democratic ideas and economic developments, Taiwan’s precarious international standing also makes it a force to be reckoned with.

也有網友看到台北101照立刻聯想到跨年活動，緊張的問道煙火秀是否還會照常舉行。

Many also expressed worry over whether Taipei 101 would be host to New Year’s celebration this year in consideration of the pandemic, to which the foreigner responded that as of now, the celebrations will commence as scheduled.

在台灣近期相對成功防守疫情擴散的情況下，原PO回應目前跨年晚會尚未被取消，但依中央流行疫情指揮中心判斷，若突有新增境內案例，仍有可能在最後一刻取消。

However, he also pointed out that with the recent surge of imported COVID-19 cases, there’s still a possibility of cancellation.

也有網友在下方好奇地問道每個禮拜得顏色是否都不一樣，讓原PO開心的回應，除了特別節日外，台北101都會大放彩虹色彩，點亮北市。

Some were also curious as to whether or not the colors change, to which the social media user responded that it’s the same every week apart from special holidays.