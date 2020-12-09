Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 720.

Both new imported COVID-19 cases submitted negative tests results taken within three days of boarding their flights and are asymptomatic, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung reported.

According to the CECC, case 720 is a Burmese man in his 40s, and came to Taiwan on Nov. 22 for work purposes.

When his quarantine period ended on Dec. 7, he took an assigned bus to a health center to take a test, paid for by his employment agency. The infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have listed the six other passengers on the bus as possible contacts, and all are currently under quarantine.

The other imported case (case 721) is an Indonesian man in his forties who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 21 and quarantined accordingly, health authorities reported.

When his quarantine period ended on Dec. 6, he was asked to practice self-health management. He later took another test, paid for by his company, and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have tracked down a lone contact and the person is currently under quarantine as well.

As of press time, 720 cases have been confirmed so far, including 628 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 585 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.