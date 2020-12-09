Xiao Tian Tian’s agent responds to pregnancy speculation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The agent of TV actress Riva Chang’s (best known as Xiao Tian Tian,小甜甜) announced on Wednesday that if there’s any news about her pregnancy, she will let people know.

However, the company didn’t confirm or deny the speculations surrounding the actress’s pregnancy.

The 36-year-old TV personality was seen earlier this month at an Obgyn clinic in New Taipei and was spotted picking up a mother’s handbook, fueling rumors.

According to various reports, Xiao Tian Tian’s boyfriend, surnamed Song, who works in the financial industry, is five years younger than her.

In March, Xiao Tian Tian seemingly confirmed her relationship with Song by changing her relationship status on her personal Facebook account to “Engaged.”

The couple has reportedly been living together in Taipei since June this year.