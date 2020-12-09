周杰倫在中國路邊賣蛋餅？網友近看：完美詮釋歌詞｜Taiwanese pop-star doppleganger spotted making egg pancakes in China

【看CP學英文】周杰倫前陣子發行的單曲《等你下課》歌詞中提及「當我開始學會做蛋餅，才發現你不吃早餐」，如今真有人於中國河北省的小販驚見神韻像極了台灣歌王的小哥，在路邊賣「灌餅」，引網友熱議。

In an eerie coincidence, a dopple-ganger of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou was recently spotted making Chinese-style egg pancakes in China, paralleling to the lyrics of his 2018 song, “Waiting for you.”

The romantic song alludes to a protagonist who is waiting for his love, and in an futile attempt to win her over, decided to learn how to make egg pancakes only to realize she doesn’t eat breakfast.

據當地媒體報導，中國民眾在河北路邊發現賣蛋灌餅的老闆長得非常像周杰倫，將影片貼上網後，立即得到熱烈迴響。

According to local media reports, a Chinese social media user happened to purchase an egg pancake from a local stall in Hebei Province, and was shocked to see Jay Chou behind the cart.

The video of the stall owner quickly went viral online with many commenting on the similarities between the two people.

然而，報導指出白老闆只是一個平常人，與妻子靠著小攤販扶養一家五口。他表示，之前就有人說他與周杰倫長得很像，也透露影片爆紅後，生意的確有變好，收入增加近三成。

When interviewed by local media, the owner Mr. Pai, said he is just an ordinary everyman and he along with his wife handles the stall to feed their family of five.

He added that in the past, many have pointed out his resemblance to the Taiwanese pop-star. He also revealed that after the video went viral, business picked up, and they have been earning a third more revenue.

而對於近期朝聖和慕名而來的顧客，白先生表示大家吃的開心就是他最大的成就感。

To his new customers, Mr. Pai said his only wish was that they truly enjoyed the egg pancakes.