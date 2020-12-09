網瘋傳「台版亞馬遜河照」　老外虧：這點大輸國外 | Stunning photos of Tainan wetlands go viral

【看CP學英文】台南蘊含豐富歷史文化，以及自然資源，成為不少外國人來台必訪縣市之一。近日，有外國網友在社群軟體PO出安平四草綠色隧道絕美照片，引起不少網友熱烈回響。

Tainan is rich in history, culture, and natural resources, making it one of the must-visit cities for many foreigners visiting Taiwan.

Recently, a social media user posted two beautiful photos of the Anping Sicao Wetlands in a forum, attracting much attention among social media users.

一名外國網友在美國論壇Reddit貼出攝於安平四草綠色隧道的照片，吸引許多網友留言，並分享過去的搭船經驗。

A foreign social media user posted photos of Sicao on Reddit, a U.S. forum, which drew many comments from users who shared their past experiences on the boat tour.

其中一名網友分享，遊河的竹筏上擺滿塑膠矮凳供遊客入座，整趟遊河最棒的部分就是身兼船長及導覽員的幽默講解，還能看到一旁可愛的小螃蟹。整體來說，這位外國網友相當滿意遊河之旅。

One user said that, “The boats are flat rafts with plastic stools for seating. The best part tho was the hilarious commentary from the boat captain and seeing the cute mud crabs.” Overall, this foreign visitor was very satisfied with the boat tour.

另一名網友則表示，「我喜歡這個地方，幾年前有去過，覺得與其他我曾到過的地方比起來，竹筏相對老舊。」

Another commented: “I liked this place, but the boats were a tad shabby a few years ago, compared to some places I’d visited.”

一名台灣網友看到照片則興奮地說：「我的家鄉！我祖父曾經擔任遊湖導覽員，還記得他總是幽默地向遊客講解，讓大家都開心而歸。」

The other social media user said that it’s his hometown, adding that : “My grandfather was a guide on boat. I can still remember the way my grandpa entertain tourists with his humorous speech.”