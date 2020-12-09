Nepal’s one dollar school for the poor transforms education sector

The growing disparity in education has left many children in developing countries struggling to complete basic levels of education.

Government-funded institutions currently lack equitable quality education needed to make education accessible to children from diverse backgrounds.

On the other end, private schools, notorious for their exclusivity, are only available to a handful from the higher echelon.

Uttam Sanjel, an educator who once dreamt of becoming a Bollywood actor, turned to his vision for an ‘education for all’.

The Samata School, founded 18 years ago by Sanjel, is Nepal’s dollar school. It’s been providing English-medium education for less than a dollar a month, many to children from less-privileged families.

Built from bamboo and a steadfast commitment to transforming the Nepali education landscape, the school has expanded to all the districts of Nepal.

“When I started the Samata School, I had 830 children,” Sanjel said, “ now there are 65,000 in total”.

The impact of this feat is already transforming Nepal at the grassroots level, “nearly 10,000 students have already graduated from this school. Many are exploring avenues like medicine, engineering, media studies, and accounting”.

However, the expansion of the Samata School is not without challenges.

While individual donations have helped to keep the initiative afloat, the school has had many difficulties with paying teachers on time and locating extraneous funds for more ambitious projects.

Even when the prospects of the future do not seem promising, Sanjel’s vision continues to grow bigger. He hopes to go beyond Nepal and help educate children all across Asia.