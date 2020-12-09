影／科技取代不了的溫度！印尼組織復興「說故事」親子文化 | Indonesian NGO revives storytelling culture in childhood education

隨著科技的進步，傳統的生活方式逐漸式微，越來越多人在科技的革新中變得疏離。其中，幼兒教育中「故事朗讀」的媒介也從書本轉換成電子本。

As traditional ways of life succumb to promising technological advances, many are left disheartened from the waves of mechanical isolation. In particular, the medium of authentic storytelling in early childhood education is being replaced with virtual means.

2010年在印尼成立的彩虹故事屋（Rainbow House of Storytelling）就致力於保存為孩子朗讀圖書、分享故事的傳統。

Founded in 2010, Rumah Dongeng Pelangi or “Rainbow House of Storytelling” is committed to preserving the culture of reading and sharing stories with kids in Indonesia.

在成長過程中，閱讀童話書、聽睡前故事是孩子上幼稚園和小學後必不可少的親子體驗，然而，隨著科技的便利，家長們開始把說故事的責任託付給網路。

Growing up, reading fairy tales and listening to bedtime stories are essential bonding experiences for children as they transition into kindergarten and primary school.

However, with the convenience of technology, parents have relegated the role of storytelling to the Internet.

雖然網路是連結分隔兩地的父母及孩子的可靠媒介，但它已經逐漸取代掉「說故事」這項重要的童年回憶。

While the web is a reliable medium to connect parents working abroad with their children at home, it has gradually begun to replace a favorite childhood pastime.

最近，彩虹故事屋開始透過工作坊實作鼓勵父母以實體書說故事給孩子聽，而不要使用網路電子書。

Recently, the Rainbow House of Storytelling has tried to encourage parents through workshops to start reading to their children using physical books instead of digital ones.

彩虹故事屋的創辦人 Emanuella Milla 相信：「透過閱讀給孩子聽，父母和孩子會建立一種情感上的關係，因為當我們閱讀實體書時，孩子不會坐在遠處面對父母，而會自然地靠在身旁」。她表示，「這是一個親密的時刻，他們會感到父母的愛，透過肢體接觸也有助於形成有意義的互動」。

As the founder of Rainbow House, Emanuella Milla insightfully shares, “by reading books to their children, parents form an emotional connection with the child. When we read stories, children will not be facing their parents from a distance, naturally, they will be right next to each other”.

“It is an intimate moment, they will feel that their parents love them, through physical contact and meaningful interactions,” she said.

彩虹故事屋還與雅加達當地醫院合作，共同研究「說故事」與孩童早期發展之間的關係。研究顯示，在說故事環境中耳濡目染的孩子們擁有較高的詞彙量和自尊心。

Further, the organization collaborated with Fatmawati Hospital in Jakarta to look into the correlation between parental storytelling and early childhood development.

Their research showed an increase in vocabulary and self-esteem in kids who were exposed to the culture of storytelling.

彩虹故事屋正積極推動以「說故事」為主的幼兒教育，從小培養孩子對學習的熱愛。她說：「我不希望說故事的傳統被遺忘，我希望它成為一種人人都在實踐的生活方式」。

The Rainbow House of Storytelling is now pushing for a storytelling-oriented early childhood education that allows children to foster a love for learning at a young age.

She said: “I don’t want the act of children’s storytelling to be left behind. I want it to be a lifestyle practiced by everyone.”