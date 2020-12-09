CTi News anchor asks DPP for invite to talk about press freedom

TAIPEI (The China Post) — News anchor Dennis Peng (彭文正) said on Wednesday that he was still waiting for an invitation from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) to speak about press freedom.

Speaking at the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT, 國民黨) Central Standing Committee, Peng said he believed in Taiwan’s independence, stressing that Taiwan people have the right to decide their own future.

Peng, however, pointed out that shutting down of CTi News — and his own show “Tonight Show with Dennis Peng and Amanda Li” — shows the government’s current stance toward freedom of speech among press and media outlets.

He added that should the DPP invite him to talk about press freedom, he would not hesitate and would “run” to give his speech.