Hebe Tien accused of copyright infringement

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien (田馥甄) has reportedly received a copyright infringement notice on Wednesday from her former company HIM International Music (華研國際音樂).

HIM International Music claimed that Hebe sang 16 songs without prior authorization during the four concerts from Sep. 25-28, which caused the infringement of the company’s copyrights.

The legal letter reads: “The music label mainly hopes that musicians and event organizers will respect intellectual property rights and contractual obligations when performing the copyrighted works of others.”

The music label cited the example of S.H.E.’s performance of the song “Seventeen” at the Golden Melody Awards last year, saying that the Ministry of Culture had noticed in advance to obtain the authorization.

Hebe and her affiliates, Pourquoi Pas Music (何樂音樂) and A TUNE MUSIC CO., LTD (樂來樂好公司), didn’t negotiate a licensing deal beforehand, the music label said, adding that “the artist and event organizers are well aware of how the copyright moves.”