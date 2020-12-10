Constitutional reform important for future generations: President Tsai

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) voiced her support for constitutional reform on Thursday, stressing the importance of lowering Taiwan’s voting age from 20 years of old to 18.

Speaking during the “Constitutional Forum” (修憲論壇) organized by NOWnews.com, She cited NOWnews Chairman Ray Huang’s earlier statement claiming that constitutional reform is an issue every citizen and government official needs to acknowledge.

“I look forward to seeing the constitution revised to allow the lowering of voting age from 20 years of age to 18,” she continued.

Tsai said this issue is of great importance to the youth and called for all political parties to work together, along with her team to see through the constitutional reform.

She thanked NOWnews for providing her the platform to share her thoughts and intentions towards the issue with a young audience and said no one should be absent from the discussion.

As a president in her second term, she believes that she now understands more of the inner workings of the government to think more objectively about the reform of the country’s constitutional system.

Tsai added that she is looking forward to building a meaningful platform for dialogue on constitutional issues such as the system of government and people’s rights through the operation of the Legislative Yuan’s Constitutional Reform Committee (修憲委員會).