Media is responsible to address public issues : NOWnews chairman

TAIPEI (The China Post) — NOWnews chairman Ray Huang (黃群仁) said Thursday that the media should be held accountable to point out problems regarding the constitution, which is the most important reason for holding a constitutional amendment forum.

Huang made the opening remarks while attending the “Constitutional Forum” (修憲論壇) organized by the online news media, NOWnews.com, a forum advocating constitutional reforms and featuring legal experts, politicians, students and media professionals.

The chairman said that the constitution is the fundamental law, but there are still a lot of controversies and limitations in the current constitution, which may hinder the future development of Taiwan.

“The media must continue to do the ‘right thing’ and demonstrate its commitment to national public issues,” Huang said, “Every citizen, every politician, can never sit on their hands.”

Speaking at the forum, Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) stressed the importance of the abolition of the Examination Yuan (考試院) and Control Yuan (監察院), two unique branches of power under the constitution of the Republic of China (R.O.C.).

He called for the establishment of an independent examination institution under the Executive Yuan that would replace the Examination Yuan and would be in charge of validating the qualifications of civil servants.

Lee believes that there is a huge gap between the needs of the Executive Yuan and the standards of Examination Yuan.

Speaking of the reform of the Control Yuan (監察院), he said that the Legislative Yuan should establish a separate monitoring committee (special committee), with 7-9 members nominated by the president to exercise the powers of auditing and impeachment.

He argued that the powers of Control Yuan and the Legislative Yuan, each with separate, independent powers and responsibilities are conflicting, meaning that the powers of one branch are limited by the powers of the another in terms of the power of impeachment.