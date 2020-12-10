Taiwan reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 724

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 more imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 724.

Both new imported COVID-19 cases submitted negative tests results taken within three days of boarding their flights, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

According to the CECC, aside from case 722 who traveled from Indonesia, the other 3 imported cases are from the Philippines.

All four imported cases traveled to Taiwan for work on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26; they were all placed under quarantine when they arrived.

Case 722 submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding his flight; he was tested again on Nov. 29 with negative results.

The four new cases were tested again when their quarantine periods ended on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and their infections were confirmed today.

Besides case 723 who reported developing mild symptoms of a runny nose after being tested, the other 3 imported cases are asymptomatic.

As all four cases were under quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed by health authorities.

As of press time, 724 cases have been confirmed so far, including 632 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 590 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.