Legislative Yuan to strive for constitutional reforms: You Si-kun

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said Thursday that the Legislative Yuan (Parliament) will push for constitutional reforms, including lowering the legal voting age and abolishing the Control Yuan (監察院) and Examination Yuan (考試院).

Speaking at the “Constitutional Forum” (修憲論壇) in Taipei, You said that the Legislative Yuan has received 38 proposals so far, 15 of which hint at lowering the legal voting age to 18. Another five proposals aim to abolish the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan, he added.

The forum, organized by online media NOWnews.com and featuring legal experts, politicians, students and media professionals, advocates for constitutional reforms.

The Legislative Yuan has reportedly established a Constitutional Amendment Committee this session to initiate the constitutional reform process.

The aforesaid committee is not yet in operation, according to You who remarked that discussions regarding constitutional reforms have been postponed until after the budget is reviewed.

“We must put efforts into pushing for constitutional reforms even though the threshold is very high,” You said.