All parties should join hands for constitutional reform: Lin Fei-fan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) said Thursday that the ruling and opposition parties need to work together to get a cohesive conclusion on Taiwan’s identity and find a suitable system for today’s Taiwan.

Speaking at the “Constitutional Forum” hosted by NOWnews media, Lin pointed out that whether it be reforming the constitution or merely adding more to it, getting people to discuss the issue is of great importance.

Getting members of different political parties to sit down and talk about it openly is a great start, he added.

Lin believes that constitutional reformation should be based on two main ideas: obtaining a national consciousness and finding a working-model that is suitable for Taiwan.

He remarked that political parties need to establish and come to an agreement regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty.

He also emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between different generations and inducing discussions to introduce laws that keep up with the times.

Lin expressed hopes that one day, Taiwan can overcome the issues of constitutional reform and establish true sovereignty.