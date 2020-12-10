影／2024國民黨大敗？江啟臣批大陸學者不了解台灣 | Johnny Chiang disagrees with Chinese scholar on prospects of 2024 election

江啟臣於週三針對中國學者李毅對台灣2024年大選的分析表示不認同。李毅主張，台灣統一勢力早在2020年大選被徹底消滅，他認為國民黨將在2024年大選慘敗，而台灣在兩岸終局完全走向台獨。

The head of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), expressed his disagreement on the future of the opposition party on Wednesday.

The KMT chairman was responding to Chinese scholar Li Yi (李毅) who said in a recent video that the pro-unification forces in Taiwan have been eradicated since the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to the scholar, Taiwan will move towards a total pro-independence stance on cross-strait relations by 2024.

李毅分析，在民進黨方面，副總統賴清德和桃園市長鄭文燦將在2024年爭取民進黨總統候選人提名，代表台獨勢力參選，最終會贏得大選。

According to Li Yi’s prediction, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) will vie for the DPP presidential nomination in 2024, representing Taiwan’s pro-independence forces and eventually win the election.

國民黨方面，他認為國民黨主席江啟臣有很大的企圖心想代表藍營參選2024，至於新北市長侯友宜是目前藍營支持率最高的人選。

As for the KMT, he believes that KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang is ambitious to represent the party in the next election, while New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-Yi (侯友宜) is currently the candidate with the highest approval rate among the blue camp.

此外，前高雄市長韓國瑜、朱立倫、蔣萬安等人，也都有可能出馬爭取2024年國民黨總統候選人，但他認為不論如何，2024已經是完全走向台獨的選舉，統一勢力已經徹底被消滅。

Li Yi also mentioned Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Eric Chu (朱立倫) and Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) who are seen as potential candidates too.

Nonetheless, he believes that in any case, the 2024 election is going to turn out in favor of the pro-independence movement given that the pro-unification support has been completely eliminated.

對於李毅分析國民黨2024將大敗，江啟臣週三（9日）出席國民黨智庫舉辦的「願景台灣2030」活動時回應，稱李毅不了解台灣時局，也不了解台灣的民主政治，直言他是被台灣驅逐出境的人，說的話不值得採信。

Johnny Chiang disagrees with such an analysis that KMT will be brutally defeated in 2024.

Outside the “Vision Taiwan 2030” event organized by the KMT think tank on Wednesday, Johnny Chiang responded to Li Yi’s prediction saying that he “does not understand the current situation in Taiwan, nor does he understand Taiwan’s democracy and politics.”

He further added that Li Yi is someone who was expelled from Taiwan, hence his words are not worth listening to.

而對於李毅研判江啟臣可能繼續爭取2024，江啟臣回應，身為黨主席，當然要替國民黨設想未來可以實現的目標，所以也開始著手進行。

In response to Li Yi’s comment that he might compete for the nomination for the next election, Chiang vaguely responded that as the party chairman, he should of course think of achievable goals for the KMT in the future, and he has started to do so.