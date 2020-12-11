No major damage, injuries after strongest earthquake this year

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook northern Taiwan at 9:19 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.2 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 76.8 km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual effect, was highest in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung cities as well as Yilan, Hualien, Hsinchu, Nantou, Miaoli, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, where it registered 4 on Taiwan’s 0-7 intensity scale, according to the CWB’s data.

The intensity was 3 in Keelung, Hsinchu, Chiayi, Kaohsiung and Tainan cities and Taitung and Changhua counties, while it was recorded at 2 in Pingtung County and the offshore county of Penghu, and 1 on the Matsu Islands, the data showed.

The quake was the strongest this year and the CWB warned there are likely to be aftershocks measuring over 4.0 magnitude in the following days.

The Central News Agency reported fallen power lines in Yilan County, while authorities said bricks and steel bars fell off an abandoned building in Hsinchu City, damaging six cars and a scooter parked nearby the building.