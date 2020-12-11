老外看台灣／ 老外佈置聖誕樹掛「台灣」　自曝背後原因超催淚｜Christmas-lover makes Taiwan ornaments for foreign community

【看CP學英文】當耶誕節一步步逼近，在台的外國人也開始殷勤的佈置，準備過節。然而，在離家如此遠的地方過節似乎減少了歡慶的氣氛，也因此一位在台三年多的外國人決定動手製作一些小裝飾好讓其他人可以大放色彩的慶祝聖誕。

As Christmas draws near, expats in Taiwan prepare to celebrate; however, being far from home takes away a great deal of holiday cheer, and because of this, one foreigner in Taiwan decided to create something for others to celebrate the holidays in style.

Kara Wall是一位駐台外國人，在2017年突然意識到在台北的家中，可以購買作為紀念品的飾品並不多，無法帶給她聖誕的快樂。

Kara Wall, a Reddit user and a fellow expat in Taiwan realized in 2017 that there weren’t many ornaments to be purchased as keepsakes to bring Christmas cheer to her home in Taipei.

於是她開始手工製作小藝品，並將代表台灣的台北101和燈籠等圖案繡上作品中。

She then began making her own crafts and included images like Taipei 101 and lanterns to represent what makes up Taiwan onto her decorations.

她獨一無二的小飾品很快地引起其他外籍人士的注意，許多人也在網路上詢問小裝飾是否有出售。

Her creations quickly caught the attention of other members of the foreign community, with many asking if the ornaments are for sale.

一位住在紐約的網友也建議Kara可以將小裝飾做成吊飾形式，這樣購買的人不管走到哪都能隨身帶著一些過節的歡樂。

A social media user from New York even suggested Wall make them into keychains so people could bring some holiday cheer with them wherever they go.

另一位網友更表示自己雖然已不在台灣，但因在去年遊台時有夠買一些吊飾，今年在自家仍然會將他們掛起來，讓他們能在這節日裡想起台灣這塊美麗的寶島。

Another added that though they had already returned to their home country, they still hung up the ornaments they purchased last year in Taiwan to remind them of the beautiful island during the holiday season.