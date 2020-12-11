法週刊「誰將主宰世界」蔡總統與四大國領袖並列 | French magazine wonders if Taiwan President will ‘dominate the world’

【看CP學英文】法國「重點週刊」最新一期今天出刊，標題為「誰將主宰世界？」封面中總統蔡英文與四大強國領袖並列，顯示在國際媒體眼中，台灣主導世界趨勢的可能性不容忽視。

The latest cover of the French magazine “Le Point” released on Thursday shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) racing among other world leaders with the title, “Who will dominate the world?”

「重點週刊」（Le Point）本期主題為「美洲、亞洲、歐洲…誰將主宰世界？」封面是世界五大領袖爭鋒賽跑，除了法國總統馬克宏（Emmanuel Macron）、德國總理梅克爾（Angela Merkel）、中國領導人習近平以及美國總統當選人拜登（Joe Biden）外，也有台灣總統蔡英文。

“America, Asia, Europe…Who will dominate the world?” was shown in big letters above the main photo, depicting French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese Leader Xi Jin-ping, American President Joe Biden and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on a track field.

📍 Qui dominera le monde ?

La #pandémie bouscule la hiérarchie des puissances entre l'Amérique, l'Asie et l'Europe. Le monde qui émerge est multipolaire, dangereux et instable. Aperçu des nouveaux rapports de force. ➡ https://t.co/AeWNHQ8e1U pic.twitter.com/gr67NSGJYB — Le Point (@LePoint) December 9, 2020

本期封面故事有四大專題，一篇分析後疫情時代歐、美、亞三洲地位消長；一篇談論自由民主政體的未來；一篇分析科技戰；還有一篇便是以「台灣怎麼做到的？」為題，報導台灣如何成功抗疫，並在世界各國暫停運轉的時刻，力守生活一切如常，「公民意識完勝冠狀病毒…台北彷彿像生活在另一個星球」。

The four-part cover story includes a post-pandemic analysis of the waxing and waning status of Europe, the United States and Asia, a discussion on the future of liberal democracies, an analysis of the technology war and a last section titled “How did Taiwan do it?”

The article delved into how Taiwan managed to keep its head afloat during the pandemic, and concluded, “civic consciousness beats COVID-19 … Taipei seems like it’s living on another planet.”

文章內皆以「總統」稱呼蔡英文，文章寫道：「透明度：台灣總統蔡英文仰賴人民合作以共同對抗病毒。」

The article referred to Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan’s “president” and noted, “transparency: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen relied on the people’s cooperation to combat the virus.”

「誰將主宰世界」一文開頭則指出，2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，武漢肺炎）昭示了普世歷史的開端，顯示人類、社會與國家間的深度互賴。

The article opened with the author mentioning that the novel coronavirus pandemic signaled the beginning of a global story, and demonstrated the dependency between people, society and nations.

報導指出，「去西方化自此已成為事實。資本主義與貿易的重心將轉移至亞洲；而世界的重心，也將從大西洋移轉到太平洋」。

The author also pointed out that the process of “de-westernization” has been a fact since the pandemic broke out, and predicted that the center of capitalism and trade will shift to Asia while the center of the world will shift from the Atlantic to the Pacific.