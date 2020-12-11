新加坡對台開放邊境！12月18日台灣旅客入境免隔離 | Singapore to lift border restrictions to travelers from Taiwan from Dec. 18

【看CP學英文】新加坡民航局今 (11)日公布，自12月18日起，將解除對台灣旅客的邊境管制限制。

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Friday that border restrictions on visitors from Taiwan will be lifted from Dec. 18.

根據新加坡民航局公告，下週五起，台灣旅客只要申請航空通行證(Air Travel Pass)，即可入境新加坡，然而旅客在起飛出發前必須在台灣待連續14天才符合免隔離資格。

According to a news release from CAAS, travelers can enter Singapore by applying for a single-entry Air Travel Pass starting next Friday; however, they must have stayed in Taiwan for 14 consecutive days before departure.

入境新加坡後，旅客必須接受新冠病毒PCR核酸檢測 (COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction)，若結果呈陰性即可在新加坡自由活動，免居家隔離。

Upon arrival in Singapore, visitors will undergo a COVID-19 PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to move around in Singapore without serving a home quarantine.

然而，台灣旅客入境新加坡前，必須在手機下載註冊接觸追蹤APP「TraceTogether」，且待在新加坡境內期間必須全程開啟APP。

Before entering Singapore, however, Taiwan travelers must download the TraceTogether app on their mobile phones and keep the app activated during their stay in Singapore.

此外，離境新加坡14天內不得刪除APP，且必須付清待在新加坡期間所有COVID-19醫療相關費用。

Besides, the app cannot be deleted within 14 days of departure from Singapore and they must be responsible for all COVID-19 medical-related bills while in Singapore, said CAAS.

根據亞洲新聞台CNA報導，新加坡交通部長王乙康接受訪問時表示，「台灣是相當安全可實施單邊鬆綁入境限制的夥伴。」

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told CNA that Taiwan is a “very safe partner to do a unilateral opening” with.

此外，王乙康表示，幾周前台灣單邊將來自新加坡商業旅客的隔離檢疫期天數降為5天。

Ong Ye Kung said that a few weeks ago Taiwan unilaterally reduced the quarantine period for essential business travelers from Singapore to just five days.

王乙康說：「這是台灣給予入境旅客最鬆的防疫隔離規範，代表他們認定新加坡是低風險國家。」

“That is the most relaxed rule they have imposed on any traveler and which they accorded Singapore as the lowest risk country,” said Ong.