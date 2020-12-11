Singapore to lift border restrictions to Taiwan travelers from Dec. 18

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Friday that border restrictions on visitors from Taiwan will be lifted from Dec. 18.

According to a news release from CAAS, travelers can enter Singapore by applying for a single-entry Air Travel Pass starting next Friday; however, they must have stayed in Taiwan for 14 consecutive days before departure.

Upon arrival in Singapore, visitors will undergo a COVID-19 PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to move around in Singapore without serving a home quarantine.

Before entering Singapore, however, Taiwan travelers must download the TraceTogether app on their mobile phones and keep the app activated during their stay in Singapore.

Besides, the app cannot be deleted within 14 days of departure from Singapore and they must be responsible for all COVID-19 medical-related bills while in Singapore, the CAAS said.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told Channel News Asia that Taiwan is a “very safe partner to do a unilateral opening” with.

Ong Ye Kung said that a few weeks ago Taiwan unilaterally reduced the quarantine period for essential business travelers from Singapore to just five days.

“That is the most relaxed rule they have imposed on any traveler and which they accorded Singapore as the lowest risk country,” said Ong.