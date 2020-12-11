French magazine wonders if Taiwan President will ‘dominate the world’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The latest cover of the French magazine “Le Point” released on Thursday shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) racing among other world leaders with the title, “Who will dominate the world?”

“America, Asia, Europe…Who will dominate the world?” was shown in big letters above the main photo, depicting French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese Leader Xi Jin-ping, American President Joe Biden and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on a track field.

📍 Qui dominera le monde ?

La #pandémie bouscule la hiérarchie des puissances entre l'Amérique, l'Asie et l'Europe. Le monde qui émerge est multipolaire, dangereux et instable. Aperçu des nouveaux rapports de force. ➡ https://t.co/AeWNHQ8e1U pic.twitter.com/gr67NSGJYB — Le Point (@LePoint) December 9, 2020

The four-part cover story includes a post-pandemic analysis of the waxing and waning status of Europe, the United States and Asia, a discussion on the future of liberal democracies, an analysis of the technology war and a last section titled “How did Taiwan do it?”

The article delved into how Taiwan managed to keep its head afloat during the pandemic, and concluded, “civic consciousness beats COVID-19 … Taipei seems like it’s living on another planet.”

The article referred to Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan’s “president” and noted, “transparency: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen relied on the people’s cooperation to combat the virus.”

The article opened with the author mentioning that the novel coronavirus pandemic signaled the beginning of a global story, and demonstrated the dependency between people, society and nations.

The author also pointed out that the process of “de-westernization” has been a fact since the pandemic broke out, and predicted that the center of capitalism and trade will shift to Asia while the center of the world will shift from the Atlantic to the Pacific.