最美「天空之鏡」在台東！網美曝捕捉仙境關鍵時程｜Visit the ‘Mirror in the sky’ in Taitung

【看CP學英文】好山好水的台東總是能以乾淨的空氣及秀麗的美景吸引不少觀光客前來度假，也是遠離台北—陰雨綿綿的城市—最佳的地點。就讓我們來看看有哪些景點值得一訪的吧！

Taitung, well-known for its clean air and fabulous scenery, never fails to attract crowds of tourists. It is also the best getaway spot for people living in Taipei, where it has been raining constantly. Let’s find out what these incredibly breathtaking sites have to offer when you come to Taitung.

台東森林公園 ｜ Taitung Forest Park

台東森林公園原為人煙稀少、木麻黃防風保安的林地，但是在政府的精心規劃下，一身一變成為了國內首座濱海森林公園。佔地近三百公頃，園內設有溜冰場、水上運動場地、自行車道及賞鳥的去處。園區的人工活水湖是每年舉辦龍舟競賽、全國鐵人三項等大型體活動的場地，十分熱鬧。

Taitung Forest Park was originally a woodland protection forest where visitors barely drop by. Luckily, under the government’s excellent planning, the Park has become the first coastal forest park in Taiwan. Occupying nearly 300 hectares of land, the park has an ice skating rink, a water sports area, a bicycle path and a place for bird watching. The park’s artificial lake is also the venue of the annual dragon boat races, national triathlon and other major sports events.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣台東市華泰路300號｜No. 300, Huatai Rd., Taitung City, Taitung County

都歷沙灘 ｜Torik Beach

位於都歷的海灘具得天獨厚的黑沙灘，晴朗時能將反射出蔚藍的天空，呈現鏡面的效果。但是想要與藍天合為一體、拍出夢幻的「天空之鏡」美照，記得要掌握好漲退潮時間，並且捕捉海面與地面完全平和的最佳時機。

The beach in Torik has a unique type of black sand beach that reflects the azure sky on a sunny day, astonishing people with the mirror effect. However, if you want to take a gorgeous photo resembling the “mirror of the sky”, make sure to take the advantage of the high and low tide times and capture the best time when the sea and the ground merge.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣台東市華泰路300號｜No. 300, Huatai Rd., TaitungCity, Taitung County

台東初鹿牧場 ｜Chu Lu Ranch

身為全台最的的牧場，初鹿牧場不僅擁有一望無際的青青草原，更有許多可愛的牛群悠閒地在草原漫步。雪白的柵欄、蔚藍的天空搭配牛群不時的「哞」～宛如置身歐洲莊園，令人雀躍不已。遊客還能近距離餵食牛隻，也能品嘗各種乳製食品，其中最有名的便是香Q的鮮奶小饅頭。

As the largest pasture in Taiwan, Chu Lu Ranch not only has endless green grasslands, but also boosts of many lovely cows strolling around the grasslands. The snow-white fences, blue sky and the occasional “moo” sound of the cows give you the impression of traveling in an European manor. Visitors can also feed the cows up close and taste various fresh dairy products, the most famous of which are the delicious milk buns.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣卑南鄉明峰村28鄰牧場1號｜No. 1, Pasture, Beinan Township, Taitung County | 電話｜Phone: 08-957-1002