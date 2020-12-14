1 of 2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison was found Sunday in Florida, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown and found a pickup truck that he and Christopher Osteen had stolen after escaping Friday from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Correction said on Twitter.

Details of the arrest, including where in Florida that Brown was arrested, were not immediately released Sunday evening.

Osteen has not been found, and a search continued for him Sunday. Osteen remains on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said. They face additional charges stemming from their escape, authorities said.

After escaping Friday, Brown and Osteen kidnapped an employee of the highway department in Fulton County, Kentucky, from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River, the sheriff’s office in Henry County, Tennessee, reported on its Facebook page.

The employee and his department truck were later found in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the escapees. The sheriff’s office said the pair stole the resident’s red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck, which was found Sunday.