史上最偏僻PRADA店！從未賣出一件商品原因曝光 | The loneliest PRADA store becomes #Instaworthy spot

【看CP學英文】美國德克薩斯州西北部，坐落於90號州際公路旁的 PRADA MARFA 顯得特別突兀，櫥窗內擺放一排排Prada經典包、37號右腳鞋，而除了店門口白色外觀蒙上一層沙子外，這間Prada與其他分店似乎沒有什麼不同。

PRADA MARFA, located on the side of Highway 90, stands out in northwest Texas. Inside the window, there are rows of Prada classic bags, right-footed size-37 Prada shoes. Except for the white facade of the store covered with a layer of sand, this Prada and other stores seem to be no different.

事實上，這間Prada並沒有對外營業。 PRADA MARFA 是由北歐藝術家Michael Elmgreen與Ingar Dragset在2005年創作的作品，那時，他們身受沙漠景致所帶來的孤寂感震撼，希望創造一間店像石頭一般佇立在沙漠之中。

PRADA MARFA is not open for business. PRADA MARFA was created by Danish and Norwegian artists Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset in 2005 when they were struck by the loneliness of the desert landscape and wanted to create a store that would stand like a rock in the middle of the desert.

藝術家與美國紐約Art Production Fund的兩位創辦人 Yvonne Force Villareal、Doreen Remen攜手，花了12萬美金 (約新台幣3百萬元) 打造沙漠中的 PRADA。

The artists teamed up with Yvonne Force Villareal and Doreen Remen, founders of the Art Production Fund in New York, to create a PRADA store in the desert at US$120,000 (NT$3.37 million).

Elmgreen以及Dragset接受VOGUE訪問時說道： 「我們希望看到當流行文化與地景藝術結合結果如何。同時，這項藝術創作也在回應品牌力以及資本主義文化。」

The artists told VOGUE: “We really wanted to see what could happen if one would make a fusion of pop and Land art. It was also meant as a comment on branding and consumerist culture.”

2012年美國天后碧昂斯Beyoncé路過PRADA MARFA拍了一張照片發到社群媒體上後一夕爆紅，成了許多人心中一生必打卡聖地。

Beyoncé passed through the town in 2012, and shared a picture of herself jumping in front of the sculpture, making it a must-see destination in many people’s hearts.

然而，隨著名氣擴大， PRADA MARFA也成為塗鴉破壞的目標物，甚至曾在2005年剛開幕便遭小偷破窗搶劫。 為此，包包後來裝上GPS定位追蹤器、並將精品包底部挖洞以防遭竊，同時也裝上攝影機、防盜警報杜絕盜竊。

But since then, Prada Marfa has become such a target for vandalism that the spirit of the sculpture has changed.

Within days of its unveiling in 2005, a thief broke the windows and ran off with the loot.

For this reason, the bags were later installed with GPS trackers and their bottoms were cut out to prevent theft, as well as a camera and an anti-theft alarm.