Mercury forecast to dip to 12 degrees in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan will face three consecutive days of cold weather from Monday to Wednesday with the temperatures dipping to lows of 12-13 degrees in the northern area, forecasters said Monday.

While the cold air weakens, the weather will turn warm from Thursday to Friday, then dropping again on Saturday.

The northeast monsoon and a continental cold air mass will bring rain to the northern, eastern area, coastal areas in Keelung and mountainous areas in the Greater Taipei Area from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB,交通部中央氣象局), another cold air mass will start to move south from midnight on Friday, and the weather will turn wet and cold in the northern area, with temperatures dropping day by day on weekend.