老外看台灣／威士忌成台灣之光！老外一看價格嗨翻｜ Taiwan whisky praised for taste and price by expats

【看CP學英文】台灣在外國人心目中通常都是美食、熱心的民眾和美景的代表。

Taiwan is most often known among foreigners for its great food, nice people and beautiful natural scenery.

然而，近期台灣的噶瑪蘭威士忌也引起一位住台外國人注意，他自稱「對台灣了解雖不深」，但必須大大讚揚台灣的威士忌真的「太神奇了」！

However, recently, Taiwan’s Kavalan Whisky (噶瑪蘭威士忌) also caught the attention of a fellow expat in Taiwan who claimed “he didn’t know much about Taiwan in general”, but lauded the whiskies as “amazing.”

他在網路上分享了最近購買的兩瓶台灣酒，並在看到網友對於威士忌價格有異議時附上了自己的計算過程。

He posted a photo of two bottles recently purchased in Taiwan and included his own calculations of whether the whiskies were “overpriced” when social media users commented that the price was quite high.

根據原PO表示，他為了噶瑪蘭頂級經典獨奏雪莉桶花了將近新台幣300元，而一般經典獨奏雪莉桶則為半價出售。他同時也分享自己在網路上找的價格，雖然便宜50至100元但他似乎對自己的消費感到蠻滿意的，並表示「為了這台灣製造的酒是值得的」！

According to the expat, he paid around NT$300 for the Fino (頂級經典獨奏雪莉桶) and NT$150 for the Solist (經典獨奏雪莉桶), and further research online showed their respective prices at the distillery to be around NT$200 and NT$100.

Nonetheless, he still seemed quite satisfied with his purchase and added that it was “worth it for this little piece of Taiwan!”

威士忌的價格意外成為網友熱議主題之一，其中一位台灣網友也在下方留言透露一開始品牌還沒做起來時，一瓶標價為40至50元間，而現在因曾榮獲多項獎項，價格也理所當然提升。

The price became a big point of discussion as one local Taiwanese social media user remarked that it was around NT$40 to NT$50 when it first came out, but the price soon went up after it won various awards.

其他人也評論其實價格還算合理，有一位新加坡網友也補充道與自己國家的售價相比，真是便宜多了！

Others also said the price was reasonable, as a Singaporan social media commented that it was still quite cheap compared to those sold in their country.

更有另一位來自蘇格蘭的網友表示驚訝，在留言區分享自己來台時看到這麼便宜的價格真是不敢置信。

Another social media user from Scotland also added his surprise to the comment section, writing that he couldn’t believe how cheap single malts were sold in Taiwan.