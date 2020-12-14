Four more imported cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 740

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 more imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 740.

The four cases are from the Philippines and Indonesia, and all four submitted negative tests results taken within three days of boarding their flights and are asymptomatic, health authorities reported.

According to the CECC, case 738 and 739, are a woman and a man in their twenties. Both are from the Philippines and arrived in Taiwan for work on Nov. 26 and Nov. 20, respectively.

They were both tested when their quarantine periods were over. Case 738 tested positive while case 739 tested negative. However, as the employment agency required another test, case 739 was tested again on Dec. 12 and the infection was confirmed today.

Eight possible contacts have been tracked down regarding case 738, while no contacts have been listed for case 739 as he had been in quarantine by himself, the CECC added.

The other two cases from Indonesia are a migrant fishermen in his twenties and a migrant worker in her forties.

Case 740 traveled to Taiwan on Nov. 26 and was asymptomatic. He was tested again when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

Nine possible contacts who had been on the same bus as he are now under quarantine.

On the other hand, case 741 arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 19 and was tested on Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, though both results were negative.

When her quarantine period ended on Dec. 4, she practiced self-health management while at her new dormitory and was tested again by request of her employers on Dec. 11.

Her infection was confirmed today.

Three others are now under quarantine and self-health management as possible contacts.

As of press time, 740 cases have been confirmed so far, including 648 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 606 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.